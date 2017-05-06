High school baseball playoffs: Hilton Head Island vs. Colleton County

Colleton County 2, Hilton Head Island 1: Cougars ace Michael Thigpen fired a four-hit shutout, outdueling the Seahawks’ Eric Foggo to lead Colleton County to victory in their Class 4A Lower State tournament opener.
The Cougars touched Foggo for a pair of unearned runs in the first, as Henry Gibson’s two-out grounder was misplayed by first baseman Alex Morse as the first run scored. A second error by Carmen Mlodzinski plated Colleton County’s second run.
The Seahawks got only two runners as far as second, with their best chance coming in the sixth after Koty Brigham and Dalton Shaw opened the inning with singles. Both runners moved up on a groundout, but Thigpen buckled down to end the threat with back-to-back strikeouts.
Hilton Head now faces an elimination game Saturday against Beaufort, which lost to A.C. Flora in its Lower State opener.
