High school baseball playoffs: Beaufort vs. A.C. Flora

A.C. Flora 12, Beaufort 2: The Falcons batted around and scored six runs before recording their first out of the evening, making quick work of their Class 4A Lower State tournament opener in a game that was called after five innings.
Flora recorded only four hits in their eight-run first inning, taking advantage of control issues by Beaufort starter Rome Wallace. Four Falcons were hit by pitches, while two others drew walks.
Drew Luckey produced two of the Eagles’ six hits against Flora starter Charles Chapman, while Brice Adkins had an RBI single in the first.
