High School Sports

May 06, 2017 11:13 AM

High school soccer playoffs: Hilton Head Island boys vs. Dreher

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island falls in PKs: Dreher converted all five attempts in a penalty-kick shootout, ending the Seahawks’ stay in the Class 4A playoffs after the teams finished regulation and extra time in a 1-1 deadlock.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'More endurance and less speed': Emma Dewey on her recovery so far

'More endurance and less speed': Emma Dewey on her recovery so far 1:11

'More endurance and less speed': Emma Dewey on her recovery so far
Chapin loses to Bishop England in girls lacrosse final 0:30

Chapin loses to Bishop England in girls lacrosse final
Chapin girls lacrosse happy to be playing at home for title 1:46

Chapin girls lacrosse happy to be playing at home for title

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos