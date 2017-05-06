Dolphins reel off 4th straight SCISA Class 2A championship

Hilton Head Prep continued its winning ways Friday night, clinching its fourth straight boys state tennis championship. The Dolphins turned back rival Hilton Head Christian 5-3, making history in the process.
“It was a goal from the very beginning of the season,” Dolphins head coach Clint Van Aswegen saud. “We knew that our school had won three in a row once before, but we’ve never won four in a row — so this is huge.”
Hilton Head Prep’s Marcus Ferreira, Justin Perez, Conrad Alford and Evan Hryekiewicz secured victories in singles matches, while Davis Phillips and John Minter added two for Hilton Head Christian Academy.
Perez and Tate Lucci were the last two standing in singles play. Perez admitted he had a few jitters toward the end.
“I did feel a little bit of pressure because I wanted to get my serves in and not mess up,” he said.
In doubles play, Perez prevailed yet again, this time alongside Rodney Sturgis.
“When Rodney Sturgis and I won doubles to save the team, that was really fun,” Perez said. “It was fun to play with him because he’s a senior and that was his last match.”
The teams split matches earlier this season. Perez noted the history between the rivals makes it easier to enjoy the game.
“It’s definitely a friendly match because we know each other and that makes it that much more fun,” Perez said.
Van Aswegen gave credit to all his players. He believes they understand and appreciate their school’s winning tradition.
“I am always trying to bring the middle school students on board because they will have a chance to see what this is about,” he said. “I think they’ve seen what we’ve built and they want to be part of it.”
As for what the future holds, Perez believes the Dolphins will hoist the trophy again.
“Next year, we're going for five.”
MATCH RESULTS
Singles
Marcus Ferreira (HHP) def. Alex Likins, 6-2, 6-3
Davis Phillips (HHCA) def. Rodney Sturgis, 6-3, 6-3
Justin Perez (HHP) def. Tate Lucci, 7-5, 6-2
Conrad Alford (HHP) def. Brent Geist, 6-1, 6-1
Evan Hryekiewicz (HHP) def. Charles Michael, 6-4, 6-1
John Minter (HHCA) def. Thor Pullon, 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
Likins/Phillips (HHCA) def. Ferreira/Alford, 6-2, 6-1, 11-9
Sturgis/Perez (HHP) def. Lucci/Michael, 6-1, 6-0
