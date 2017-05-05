High school tennis playoffs: Hilton Head Island boys vs. Chapin

Hilton Head Island 4, Chapin 3: Matt Oliver and Cooper Steinour won their singles matches outdoors, then went inside to provide the clinching point in doubles as Hilton Head Island booked its place in the Lower State final for a fifth consecutive year.
Oliver and Steinhour prevailed 6-4, 6-1 over Chapin’s Jason Flowers and Luke Layton in a match that was relocated from the Seahawks’ home courts to Van der Meer Tennis Center when storms began to move into the area.
The Seahawks will play Monday for a trip to the Class 4A state final against the winner between Myrtle Beach and A.C. Flora, which was postponed by Thursday’s storms. Whoever wins that matchup will host the Lower State final.
Hilton Head seeks a third trip to the state final in a four-year span, beating A.C. Flora for the Class 3A crown in 2014 but losing a championship rematch the following year.
Oliver and Steinour also took care of business in singles Thursday, though Steinour was extended to three sets by Chapin’s Luke Meetze before winning a 10-8 tiebreaker. Oliver beat Flowers in No.1 singles 6-4, 6-1.
Alex Ittenbach provided Hilton Head’s other point with a 6-4, 7-6 triumph over Noah Marvak.
Comments