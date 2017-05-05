Beaufort Academy dethroned in SCISA Class 1A boys’ tennis final

Daniel Richards and Kevin Williams provided the Eagles’ only victories in a 6-2 loss to Lowcountry Prep for the SCISA Class 1A boys’ tennis championship Thursday in Summerville, as the Marlins turned the tables on last year’s championship match.
Two of the Eagles’ losses went to tiebreakers, including a 10-8 defeat for Jeffrey Hiestand in the No.5 singles. Later, Richards and James Carden went to the wire in doubles before falling 11-9.
It was the third consecutive year that BA and Lowcountry Prep had met for the title, with the Marlins also capturing the 2015 crown.
Beaufort Academy had been the top seed for the Class 1A tournament, receiving a bye straight into the title match. Lowcountry Prep punched its ticket to the final by defeating Mead Hall earlier in the week.
