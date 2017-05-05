High School Sports

May 05, 2017 8:34 AM

High school soccer playoffs: Beaufort boys vs. Myrtle Beach

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Myrtle Beach 6, Beaufort 0: J.R. Stanley and Javon Parchment scored two goals apiece, propelling Myrtle Beach into the Class 4A Lower State semifinals and bringing Beaufort’s season to an end.

