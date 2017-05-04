High School Sports

High school softball playoffs: May River vs. Dillon

Dillon 5, May River 4: A four-run deficit proved too much to overcome in the final innings as the Sharks were eliminated from the Class 3A playoffs.

A two-run single by Gabby Ximenez highlighted a three-run sixth inning for May River, but she was left stranded at first and the Sharks went down in order in the seventh.

May River managed just four hits on the evening, including Taylor Gleason's RBI triple in the first that briefly gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead. The Wildcats moved in front with two runs in the second, then added three more in the fifth to take a 5-1 advantage.

