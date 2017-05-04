High School Sports

May 04, 2017

High school softball playoffs: Battery Creek vs. Aynor

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Dolphins ousted by Aynor: Kelsey Hill’s two-run double allowed Battery Creek to force a winner-take-all finale against the Horry County powerhouse, but their bats were silenced in Game 2 by Layna Johnson as Aynor prevailed 5-0.

The Dolphins did manage seven hits in the nightcap, but could not advance a runner past second until the final inning when they left the bases loaded. A three-run third inning put Aynor in control, capped by Johnson’s home run.

Alexis Ortiz fired a three-hitter as Battery Creek staved off elimination with a 4-2 victory in the opener, with Hill’s double in the fifth inning breaking a 2-2 deadlock. The Dolphins managed 10 hits in that contest, with Emily Crosby pounding out three singles and Michaux Gee joining Hill with two hits each.

