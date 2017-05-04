High School Sports

Hilton Head Christian victory sets up all-island SCISA 2A tennis rematch

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

May 04, 2017 9:41 AM

Alex Likins, Davis Phillips and John Minter each produced wins in singles and doubles, helping Hilton Head Christian uphold the other half of an all-island rematch for the SCISA Class 2A boys’ tennis crown with a 7-1 romp Tuesday over Palmetto Christian.

The Eagles will seek once again to end Hilton Head Prep’s run of three consecutive titles in a Friday clash at Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Club. The Dolphins were 5-2 winners in last year’s final, and the teams split their two meetings during the regular season.

Likins cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Carter Tappen in No.1 singles, while Phillips was extended to a 6-2, 6-4 victory in the No.2 slot. The two duos then squared off in doubles, with Likins/Phillips also prevailing in straight sets.

Minter didn’t surrender a game all day, taking a 6-0, 6-0 win in singles over PCA’s J.P. Biggerstaff and teaming with Brent Geist for a doubles win by the same count.

Tate Lucci and Charles Michael were HHCA’s other singles winners, with Lucci needing a third-set tiebreaker to beat PCA’s Henry Heiden.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

2-sport standout Lavonte Valentine impressed with USC recruiting approach

2-sport standout Lavonte Valentine impressed with USC recruiting approach 1:31

2-sport standout Lavonte Valentine impressed with USC recruiting approach
Former Lower Richland standout ready to run with Team USA 3:08

Former Lower Richland standout ready to run with Team USA
Highlights: South Carolina football commit Ronnie Jamison 4:19

Highlights: South Carolina football commit Ronnie Jamison

View More Video