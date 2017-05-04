Hilton Head Christian victory sets up all-island SCISA 2A tennis rematch

Alex Likins, Davis Phillips and John Minter each produced wins in singles and doubles, helping Hilton Head Christian uphold the other half of an all-island rematch for the SCISA Class 2A boys’ tennis crown with a 7-1 romp Tuesday over Palmetto Christian.
The Eagles will seek once again to end Hilton Head Prep’s run of three consecutive titles in a Friday clash at Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Club. The Dolphins were 5-2 winners in last year’s final, and the teams split their two meetings during the regular season.
Likins cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Carter Tappen in No.1 singles, while Phillips was extended to a 6-2, 6-4 victory in the No.2 slot. The two duos then squared off in doubles, with Likins/Phillips also prevailing in straight sets.
Minter didn’t surrender a game all day, taking a 6-0, 6-0 win in singles over PCA’s J.P. Biggerstaff and teaming with Brent Geist for a doubles win by the same count.
Tate Lucci and Charles Michael were HHCA’s other singles winners, with Lucci needing a third-set tiebreaker to beat PCA’s Henry Heiden.
