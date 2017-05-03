High School Sports

High school baseball playoffs: Thomas Heyward vs. Lee Academy

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

May 03, 2017 3:58 PM

Lee Academy 11, Thomas Heyward 0: The Rebels managed just two hits off Lee starter Austin Windham, putting them in a must-win situation for the remainder of their SCISA 2A quarterfinal series.

The series switches to Thomas Heyward for Wednesday night’s Game 2, with the Rebels needing a win to force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday in Bishopville.

Roman Padgett produced both of Thomas Heyward’s hits with singles in the second and fourth innings. The Cavaliers took control with six runs in the second inning, capped by Hunter McGee’s bases-loaded double.

