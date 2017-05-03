High School Sports

May 03, 2017 10:57 AM

High school baseball playoffs: Hilton Head Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

Hilton Head Christian 8, Oakbrook Prep 5: John Blackshire limited the Knights to three hits over six innings and matched that number at the plate himself, helping the Eagles complete a sweep of their SCISA Class 2A quarterfinal series.

John Burke’s two-run double ignited a four-run fourth inning for the Eagles, who advanced to next week’s 2A semifinal series against the winner between Lee Academy and Thomas Heyward. Lee Academy captured Tuesday’s series opener, setting up a chance to complete the sweep Wednesday.

The Eagles pounded Oakbrook pitching for 15 hits in all, jumping out to a 7-1 lead before the Knights started to chip away. Blackshire, James Bartholomew and Michael Graupner also drove home two runs apiece for HHCA.

Blackshire struck out 10 during his six innings on the mound, allowing just one earned run. Alex Brown came on to pitch the final inning.

