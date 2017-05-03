High school tennis playoffs: Hilton Head Prep vs. Spartanburg Day

Hilton Head Prep 5, Spartanburg Day 2: Marcus Ferreira cruised in No.1 singles and Rodney Sturgis pulled out a three-set victory at No.2, sending the Dolphins back to the SCISA Class 2A final in quest of a fourth consecutive title.
Ferreira rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Spartanburg Day’s Clay Killoren, while Sturgis bounced back from a first-set loss to beat Rollins Turner 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. Conrad Alford and Evan Hryckiewcz also were victorious in singles, as was the doubles team of Ferreira and Alford.
The Dolphins await the winner of Wednesday’s other 2A semifinal between Hilton Head Christian and Palmetto Christian.
Comments