High school soccer playoffs: Bluffton boys vs. Strom Thurmond

Bluffton 15, Strom Thurmond 0: Brenden Kelly scored three goals and set up four others as the top-seeded Bobcats cruised from the outset in their Class 3A playoff opener.
Kelly’s hat trick was his fifth of the season, pushing his season total to 35 in 17 outings this season. Carl Hylton also scored three goals, while D.J. Chappelear added two.
Luis Araujo, Jose Torres, Jesus Vazquez, Leo Sanchez, Isaac Florez, Alexis Jimenez and Evan Ventrice completed Bluffton’s scoring. It was an easy shutout for goalkeeper Hector Zelaya, as Strom Thurmond didn’t put a shot on goal.
