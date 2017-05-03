High school soccer playoffs: May River boys vs. Gilbert

May River 6, Gilbert 1: Juan Zuniga tallied three times and Luis Villareal added two goals as the Sharks went on the road for their opening Class 3A playoff matchup and upended the 10th-ranked Indians.
Zuniga’s goal in the 12th minute, assisted by Mikey Chappelear, stunned the Indians and sparked a three-goal May River outburst in the opening half. The Sharks advanced to a second-round game Thursday at Bishop England.
Jesus Carrillo rounded out May River’s scoring, while Villareal, Jackson Stove and Joel Fleek also contributed assists. Goalkeeper Tony Rodriguez made four saves.
Comments