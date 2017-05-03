High School Sports

May 03, 2017 10:48 AM

High school tennis playoffs: Hilton Head Island vs. Wilson

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 4, Wilson 3: Matthew Oliver and Cooper Steinour won their singles matches, then teamed up in the deciding doubles tilt to send the Seahawks into the Class 4A Lower State semifinals.

Oliver was hardly tested in a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Wilson’s Anish Jona, while Steinour dispatched Tyler Jackson 6-0, 6-2. Alex Ittenbach provided the Seahawks’ third singles victory in straight sets over Davis Ivey, but Wilson’s No.2 doubles team won a three-set clash to force the decider.

Oliver and Steinour sealed the outcome with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Zachary Zhao and Nav Singh. The Seahawks travel to Chapin on Thursday to play for a Lower State finals berth.

