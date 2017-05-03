High school soccer result: John Paul II boys at Beaufort Academy

John Paul II 1, Beaufort Academy 0: Gabe Orta-Carrillo scored his first goal of the season with 11 minutes left and Nyleem Wright’s diving save preserved the shutout, lifting the Golden Warriors to a share of its first region championship in any sport.
Wright made eight saves in all, none better than a lunge to his right to get a hand on a BA shot that appeared destined to tuck inside the post. The Golden Warriors also were aided by the return of center back Jalen Mutrie, who left the field with a stomach bug but played the final minutes to anchor the back.
Marci Vera set up Orta-Carrillo’s goal as JP2 forged a three-way tie for the region crown with Beaufort Academy and Palmetto Christian. The Golden Warriors defeated BA in both meetings this season, but lost both to Palmetto Christian.
