High School Sports

May 03, 2017 10:46 AM

High school soccer result: John Paul II boys at Beaufort Academy

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

John Paul II 1, Beaufort Academy 0: Gabe Orta-Carrillo scored his first goal of the season with 11 minutes left and Nyleem Wright’s diving save preserved the shutout, lifting the Golden Warriors to a share of its first region championship in any sport.

Wright made eight saves in all, none better than a lunge to his right to get a hand on a BA shot that appeared destined to tuck inside the post. The Golden Warriors also were aided by the return of center back Jalen Mutrie, who left the field with a stomach bug but played the final minutes to anchor the back.

Marci Vera set up Orta-Carrillo’s goal as JP2 forged a three-way tie for the region crown with Beaufort Academy and Palmetto Christian. The Golden Warriors defeated BA in both meetings this season, but lost both to Palmetto Christian.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chapin loses to Bishop England in girls lacrosse final

Chapin loses to Bishop England in girls lacrosse final 0:30

Chapin loses to Bishop England in girls lacrosse final
Chapin girls lacrosse happy to be playing at home for title 1:46

Chapin girls lacrosse happy to be playing at home for title
HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final 0:40

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos