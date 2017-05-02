High school softball playoffs: May River vs. Edisto

High School Sports

May River 4, Edisto 3: Michaela Manley’s walkoff RBI single with in the seventh completed May River’s comeback from a three-run deficit, helping the Sharks keep their season alive with a trip to a Class 3A district title showdown.

Taylor Gleason bounced back from a rough first inning to hold Edisto hitless the rest of the way, setting down 13 of the last 14 batters as the Sharks advanced to a Wednesday rematch at Dillon for the district title.

May River, which lost 6-2 in Saturday’s first clash, must win twice Wednesday to move into the Lower State tournament. Dillon can advance with just one win.

Gleason drove home two runs for the Sharks, including a bunt single in the fourth that brought home Haley Welsch with the tying run. The score remained 3-3 until May River broke through in the seventh.

Hannah Manley drew a leadoff walk, with pinch runner Hannah Mathis going to second on Olivia Turpin’s sacrifice. That brought up Michaela Manley, who fouled off two pitches before lacing a single to right field to end the game.

