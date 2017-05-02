High School Sports

May 02, 2017 10:35 AM

High school baseball playoffs: Hilton Head Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Christian 5, Oakbrook Prep 0: John Burke fired a two-hit shutout and drove home two runs himself as the Eagles won the opener of their best-of-three SCISA Class 2A quarterfinal series.

The Eagles took advantage of early wildness by Oakbrook starter Slade Glenn to score three runs in the opening inning, and Burke exerted his dominance by retiring the final 16 batters after a one-out double in the second.

Game 2 was set for Tuesday in Spartanburg, with the Eagles looking for a quick end to the series. A deciding third game, if needed, would be played Thursday at HHCA.

