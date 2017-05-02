High school softball playoffs: Battery Creek vs. Swansea

Battery Creek 6, Swansea 3: Journeigh Doray ripped a two-run homer in the fourth and Kelsey Hill added a solo shot one inning later as the Dolphins won a rain-shortened contest to reach their Class 3A district final.
Kyleigh Peeples had a shutout going until two walks and an error led to three Swansea runs in the sixth. She pitched out of the jam with an inning-ending flyout, and rain in the bottom of the sixth washed out any further play.
The Dolphins earned a a rematch Wednesday at Aynor, which won a 10-8 tussle on Saturday to send Battery Creek into the elimination bracket. The Dolphins must win twice on the road to book their place in the Lower State tournament.
Doray drove home three runs in all, adding an RBI single in the fifth ahead of Hill’s home run. Peeples also had two hits for BC.
