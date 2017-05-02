High School Sports

High school golf result: Hilton Head Island, Beaufort boys at 4A regional

Seahawks roll at regional: Travis Mancill fired an even-par 72 and Brooks Dyess and John DiGenova each posted 76s, helping Hilton Head Island cruise to the Region 8-4A title with a 23-shot victory at Dataw Island’s Morgan River course.

Caden Edwards added a 79 as all four Seahawks earned all-region honors on the way to a team total of 303. Beaufort was next at 326, with Matthew Campbell’s 74 leading the Eagles.

Beaufort’s Tommy Holloway (79) and Riley Kase (85) rounded out the all-region selections. Berkeley was a distant third in the team competition, followed by Cane Bay.

