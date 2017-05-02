High school soccer playoffs: Bluffton girls vs. Pelion

Bluffton 6, Pelion 0: The top-seeded Bobcats started their Class 3A playoff run with a dominant shutout, extending their winning streak to 10 games.
Bluffton next faces a second-round matchup Wednesday at home against Georgetown.
Bluffton 6, Pelion 0: The top-seeded Bobcats started their Class 3A playoff run with a dominant shutout, extending their winning streak to 10 games.
Bluffton next faces a second-round matchup Wednesday at home against Georgetown.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments