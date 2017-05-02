High School Sports

High school soccer playoffs: Bluffton girls vs. Pelion

Bluffton 6, Pelion 0: The top-seeded Bobcats started their Class 3A playoff run with a dominant shutout, extending their winning streak to 10 games.

Bluffton next faces a second-round matchup Wednesday at home against Georgetown.

