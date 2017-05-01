HHCA’s Dargan Cherry, Rebels’ Blake Bannon are region co-Players of Year

Dargan Cherry, who helped propel Hilton Head Christian to a SCISA region baseball title, shared Player of the Year honors with Thomas Heyward's Blake Bannon as he was joined by two fellow Eagles on the All-Region team.
Cherry batted .423 with 23 RBIs and went 5-1 as a pitcher, helping the Eagles to a 14-5 record and No.2 seed in this week's SCISA 2A baseball playoffs. The HHCA catcher also threw out seven of 15 base stealers on the season, while tallying 15 steals himself.
Bannon hit .607 for Thomas Heyward during the regular season, with 23 runs scored and 22 driven home as the Rebels also earned a playoff berth. He also made eight pitching appearances, with two saves and a 1.14 earned-run average.
John Burke and John Blackshire also were named all-region from HHCA, which opened its three-game quarterfinal series Monday against Oakbrook Prep. Bannon was joined on the roster by teammate Devin Scott.
Hilton Head Prep and John Paul II also placed two players apiece on the all-region team. The Dolphins were represented by Reese Irwin and Gage Hurlbut; JP2 had Mark Tigges and Thomas Kender.
