High school softball playoffs: Beaufort vs. St. James

Beaufort 6, St. James 3: Mary Claire Sumner fired a five-hitter and Essence Champion’s two-run double broke things open in the fifth, propelling Beaufort into its Class 4A district final.
Champion’s double broke a 1-1 tie, later scoring to cap a three-run inning. She scored again as part of a two-run seventh, giving Sumner enough cushion to withstand a St. James threat in the bottom of the inning.
The Eagles will host the district title matchup Wednesday, awaiting the winner of Monday’s elimination contest between St. James and Lower Richland. A win would send Beaufort into the 4A Lower State tournament, while a loss would force a winner-take-all second game.
Sumner struck out two St. James batters, walked three and gave up just one earned run. She also was one of four Beaufort batters with two hits, along with Champion, Emily Cook and Kidron Martin.
Comments