High school golf result: Hilton Head Island, HHCA boys at Southern Cross

HHCA’s Azallion takes 3rd: Danny Azallion followed up his opening 71 with an even-par 72, leaving the Hilton Head Christian sophomore third among individuals at the Southern Cross Junior Invitational at Aiken’s Palmetto Golf Club.
Azallion’s two-day total of 1-under 143 left him seven shots behind winner Trent Phillips of Boiling Springs, the S.C. Junior Golf Association’s reigning Player of the Year. Phillips finished at 136, with Harry Reynolds of Christ Church Episcopal next at 140.
HHCA tied for fifth as a team, with Evan Greenlawn carding a Saturday 74 and Max Green shooting 80. The Eagles posted a 450 team total, 18 shots behind winners Boiling Springs but just six behind runner-up Gaffney.
Hilton Head Island claimed a share of 12th with a team total of 470.
