High School Sports

April 30, 2017 11:05 AM

High school softball playoffs: Battery Creek vs. Aynor

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Aynor 10, Battery Creek 8: The Blue Jackets took advantage of a fielding error by pitcher Alexis Ortiz to break a tie with two runs in the sixth inning, booking a spot in their Class 3A district final.

The Dolphins had battled back from an 8-3 deficit with two runs in the fifth and three in the top of the sixth. Michaux Gee’s two-run single brought Battery Creek within one and Emily Crosby tied it with an RBI double, but the Dolphins left the bases loaded.

Ortiz got two quick outs after an Aynor batter reached on a dropped third strike, but a throwing error allowed the tie-breaking run to score. The Dolphins now face an elimination game Monday at home against Swansea.

