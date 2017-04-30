High School Sports

April 30, 2017 11:03 AM

Record-tying 21 strikeouts knocks Bluffton from baseball playoffs

Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Josiah Sightler matched a state record with 21 strikeouts against Bluffton on Saturday, knocking the Bobcats out of the Class 3A postseason with an 11-2 decision.

Sightler’s performance tied that of Waccamaw’s Wesley Welchel, who set the standard for a seven-inning game in 2004. Jonesville’s Carl Rochester owns the nine-inning mark with 24 strikeouts, established in 1950.

Bluffton did touch Sightler for two runs in the fourth, when the Bobcats strung together three of their four hits. Hunter Smith opened with a single, stole second and came home on a Hunter Eldridge single. Griffin Yeager followed with an RBI double.

Smith also singled in the sixth and was the only Bluffton starter to not strike out at least twice.

