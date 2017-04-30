High school softball playoffs: May River vs. Dillon

Dillon 6, May River 2: The Sharks managed just three hits against Dillon’s Tori Grimsley, dropping into a Class 3A elimination game Monday against either Manning or Edisto.
Two of May River’s hits came in the fifth inning, when Kylee Gleason opened with a single and eventually came home on Taylor Gleason’s squeeze bunt that brought the Sharks within 3-2. But Dillon added an insurance run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Hannah Manley and Michaela Manley had May River’s other hits. Starter Gabby Ximenez gave up three runs in just 2 1/3 innings before giving way to Taylor Gleason.
Comments