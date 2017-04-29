Duncan Marx heads trio of Seahawks named all-state in 4A lacrosse

Hilton Head Island’s Duncan Marx was named the top attacker in Class 4A, heading a trio of Seahawks that were named to the 4A All-State team in voting by the state’s coaches.
Marx, whose 43 goals led the Seahawks and 73 points ranked ninth in the state, was joined on the squad by midfielder Logan Johnston and long-stick midfielder Colin Courtney. Johnston actually was named in two spots, also listed as a faceoff specialist.
Johnston won 108 of 129 faceoffs on the season, a .837 percentage that ranked 13th in the state, to go with 17 goals and 10 assists. Courtney forced 191 ground balls, not only leading the state but ranking No.3 in the nation.
The Seahawks also landed four players on the Class 4A second team: attackman Jack Flowers, midfielder Taylor Rozek, defender Jackson Smitherman and faceoff specialist Will Frith.
Hilton Head reached the Lower State final for the fourth time in program history, just missing its first trip to the state final when Bishop England scored with two seconds left for a 9-8 triumph.
