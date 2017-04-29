Beaufort Academy can make plans for SCISA Class 1A tennis final

Beaufort Academy received the top seed from SCISA officials for this week’s Class 1A tennis tournament, sending them straight into next Friday’s championship match.
Just three teams were placed in the Class 1A bracket, meaning Beaufort Academy will await the winner of Monday’s semifinal between Mead Hall and Lowcountry Prep. A site has not yet been confirmed.
Hilton Head Christian and Hilton Head Prep, meantime, will have an extra layer to set up a rematch of last year’s Class 2A final.
The Dolphins face Spartanburg Day in a Tuesday semifinal to be played at the neutral-site Cayce Tennis Center. HHCA awaits the winner of Monday’s play-in match between Palmetto Christian and Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, with the Eagles’ semifinal set for Wednesday.
