High school soccer result: John Paul II boys vs. Palmetto Christian

John Paul II falls in PKs: Palmetto Christian converted all five of its penalty kicks to eke out victory after the teams tied 3-3 through regulation and two periods of extra time.
The Golden Warriors battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the game on first-half goals by Karl Johnson and Ethan Prado, taking the lead midway through the second half on Elijah Moreno’s 28th goal of the season.
Palmetto Christian came up with the equalizer, though, and prevailed in the shootout. JP2’s Nyleem Wright made six saves in goal.
Comments