High School Sports

April 29, 2017 11:15 AM

High school golf result: Hilton Head Island, HHCA boys at Southern Cross

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

HHCA opens in tie for 3rd: Danny Azallion continued his strong play with a 1-under-par 71, helping Hilton Head Chrisitan grab a share of third after the opening day of the Southern Cross Junior Invitational at Aiken’s Palmetto Golf Club.

Azallion’s 71 left him one shot off the individual lead shared by three players. Max Green added a 76 for the Eagles, while J.D. Patterson shot 77 and Evan Greenplate had a 79.

Gaffney grabbed the team lead with a 216 total, four shots ahead of Boiling Springs and eight clear of HHCA and Christ Church Episcopal. Hilton Head Island was another nine shots back in eight place, paced by Travis Mancill’s 76.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final 0:40

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final
What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos