High school golf result: Hilton Head Island, HHCA boys at Southern Cross

HHCA opens in tie for 3rd: Danny Azallion continued his strong play with a 1-under-par 71, helping Hilton Head Chrisitan grab a share of third after the opening day of the Southern Cross Junior Invitational at Aiken’s Palmetto Golf Club.
Azallion’s 71 left him one shot off the individual lead shared by three players. Max Green added a 76 for the Eagles, while J.D. Patterson shot 77 and Evan Greenplate had a 79.
Gaffney grabbed the team lead with a 216 total, four shots ahead of Boiling Springs and eight clear of HHCA and Christ Church Episcopal. Hilton Head Island was another nine shots back in eight place, paced by Travis Mancill’s 76.
Comments