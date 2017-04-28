High school baseball playoffs: Beaufort vs. St. James

Beaufort 14, St. James 4: Cooper Woods drove home four runs and three teammates added two RBIs apiece as the Eagles toppled top seed St. James and moved one step from a Class 4A district baseball crown.
The Eagles jumped out quickly with 11 runs in the first two innings, providing all the run support needed as Rome Wallace and Wade Olivarri combined to hold St. James to seven hits on the evening.
The Eagles advanced to host the District 6-4A title game on Monday against the winner an elimination game Saturday between St. James and Hartsville. A victory Monday would move Beaufort into the Lower State tournament, while a loss would force a deciding showdown immediately after the first game.
Woods paced the Eagles with three hits, including two-run singles in both the first and second innings. Brice Adkins, Paul Winland and Connor Clancy drove home two runs apiece, and Jeffrey Smyth’s sixth-inning homer helped end it.
Comments