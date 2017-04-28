High School Sports

April 28, 2017 11:43 AM

High school softball playoffs: May River vs. Edisto

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

May River 13, Edisto 3: Taylor Gleason drove home four runs as part of an eight-run first inning that put the Sharks in control of their Class 3A playoff opener.

May River sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning, with Gleason’s RBI single driving home the first run and adding a two-run single to cap the scoring.

Kylee Gleason singled twice and scored three runs for the Sharks, who host Dillon on Saturday for a berth in the district title game. Gabby Ximenez and Taylor Gleason combined to hold Edisto to four hits.

