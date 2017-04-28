High school baseball playoffs: Hilton Head Island vs. Myrtle Beach

Hilton Head Island 12, Myrtle Beach 9: Logan Toomer scored on Jeff Hays’ bunt single to break a 7-7 tie in the fifth and Koty Brigham followed with a two-run single as the Seahawks advanced to their Class 4A district title game.
Brigham finished with five RBIs on the evening, including another two-run single in the seventh, to help move Hilton Head into a Monday contest against the survivor of Saturday’s Myrtle Beach/Chapin elimination game.
Toomer also homered for the Seahawks, as he and Jake Roberts each scored three runs on the evening. Myrtle Beach scored seven runs in the first three innings, but was held in check by reliever Eric Foggo over the final four.
Comments