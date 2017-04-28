High School Sports

April 28, 2017 11:19 AM

High school soccer result: Beaufort Academy boys at Hilton Head Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Prep 4, Beaufort Academy 1: The Dolphins avoided a winless month, ending a four-game losing streak.

Thursday’s four-goal outing was Prep’s highest total since a 4-2 win over Calvary Baptist back on March 30.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final 0:40

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final
What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos