Whale Branch boys win 2A region track title; girls take runner-up honors

George Delaney won the 110 hurdles and was part of two runner-up finishes, leading Whale Branch to the Region 6-2A boys’ track and field championship, while the girls took runner-up honors.
Cam Wilson led a 1-2 finish in the shot put with Tariq Clark, though Wilson’s 51-foot winning throw was nearly 12 feet farther, as the Warriors tallied 202 points to easily outpace Woodland. The Warriors’ 4x800 relay also took first, while Delaney’s win in the hurdles was complemented by second in the triple jump and as part of the 4x400 relay.
The Whale Branch girls were a distant second behind Woodland, with Theresa Anderson scoring two wins in the 100 meters and long jump. Victories also came in the 4x100 relay and by Taquiyya Smalls in the 3,200 meters.
