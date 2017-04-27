Beaufort claims double victory at Region 8-4A track meet

Savionna Glover topped three individual events and was part of a winning 4x100 relay, while Reggie Jones Jr. claimed two individual wins and one relay as Beaufort brought two more region track titles to its trophy case during Wednesday’s Region 8-4A meet at Berkeley High.
Glover swept the 100 meters, long jump and triple jump as the Beaufort girls won seven of 17 events, finishing with 146 points to outpace Hilton Head Island by 25.
The boys’ title was much closer, as the Eagles edged Hilton Head Island by 4.33 points after winning the 4x400 relay while the Seahawks ended up disqualified. Beaufort won five events on the way to 154.33 points, while the Seahawks had six wins and 150 points.
Jones swept the hurdle events, leading a 1-2 finish in the 110 hurdles with teammate JaVohn Scott right behind. He also took the third leg of Beaufort’s 4x400 relay, while the Eagles also won the 4x800 relay and Isiah Parker captured the shot put.
Hilton Head Island also had a pair of double winners among the boys, with Ben Gilman sweeping the 800 and 1,600 meters and Sterling White taking titles in the 200 and 400.
Sam Gilman was at the front of a 1-2-3-4 Hilton Head finish in the 3,200 meters, while the Seahawks also captured the 4x100 relay.
Glover’s performance was complemented by wins from Beaufort teammates Keyasha Brown (100 hurdles), Taylor Johnson (high jump) and the 4x400 relay.
Hilton Head’s distance runners led their five girls’ wins, with Tori Herman winning the 800 meters, Isabel Muehleman at 1,600 and Mallory Liggett at 3,200. All three were part of the Seahawks’ winning 4x800 relay, and Traci Brown rounded out the list with victory in the 200.
