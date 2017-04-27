May River girls keep Dolphins from sweep at Region 8-3A track

May River’s girls captured their first region track and field title in a meet that went down to the final relay, using a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay to beat Battery Creek by three points Wednesday.
The Sharks led by just one heading to the final event, meaning whoever finished ahead of the other would capture the crown. Though May River was nosed out by Bluffton for the relay win, it was enough to lock up the title.
May River finished with 92 points, followed by Battery Creek with 89. Bluffton was another 14 points back in third.
Battery Creek cruised to the boys’ title, with Tyrone Washington notching three wins in the 400 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. The Dolphins finished the evening with 121 points, followed by Bluffton with 98 and May River with 72.
May River’s Emma Peluso was a double winner in the girls’ meet, leading a 1-2 finish with Madison Lewellen in both the 800 and 1,600 meters. The Sharks actually went 1-2-3-4 in the 1,600 race, and that quartet also combined to win the 4x800 relay.
Pole vaulter Cathryn Roberts gave May River a fourth individual victory.
Battery Creek’s Destinye Stormer swept to wins in the high jump and triple jump, as the Dolphins dominated field events with Kyanna Milliedge winning the long jump and GiGi Forehand the discus.
Bluffton’s girls got individual wins from Lanitra Ferguson (shot put), Megan Burris (400 hurdles) and Perla Jimenez (3,200 meters).
