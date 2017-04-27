High school tennis result: May River boys at Hilton Head Christian

Hilton Head Christian 4, May River 2: Alex Likins and Davis Phillips captured their singles matches without surrendering a game, helping the Eagles notch their sixth victory in their last seven outings to close the regular season.
Likins blanked May River’s Caldwell Tarleton 6-0, 6-0 in No.1 singles, while Phillips matched the score in No.2 singles against Liam Becker.
Brett Geist and Charles Michael scored the Eagles’ other singles wins, while May River’s Dom Rodriguez won a three-set marathon over HHCA’s Tate Lucci. The Sharks were credited with another point when doubles wasn’t played.
