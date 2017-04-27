Threesome of area golfers named to SCISA All-State roster

Hilton Head Prep’s Jonathan Griz and A.J. Gilpin, who led the Dolphins to a runner-up finish in the SCISA Class 2A tournament, were named to the SCISA All-State roster along with Hilton Head Christian’s Danny Azallion.
Griz and Gilpin both carded 74s in Tuesday’s rain-shortened event at Coastal Carolina, as the Dolphins fell three strokes shy of Trinity-Byrnes in their quest to for back-to-back titles.
Azallion’s 3-under-par 69 matched the second-best score in any division at the tournament, taking runner-up honors in the Class 2A individual competition behind Thomas Sumter’s Tyler Gray.
