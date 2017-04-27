High school tennis result: Beaufort Academy boys vs. St. Andrew’s

High School Sports

Beaufort Academy 7, St. Andrew’s 2: Daniel Richards and Jeffrey Hiestand prevailed in third-set tiebreakers as the Eagles used depth and doubles prowess to overcome losses at Nos. 1 and 2 singles.

Both Richards and Hiestand overcame a first-set loss to roar back in the final two sets. Richards prevailed 10-3 in his tiebreaker, while Hiestand was pushed to a 10-8 triumph.

Lawrence Lindsay and Kevin Williams also won their singles matches and BA swept the doubles, including a bounceback win for William Lindsay and James Carden after they lost their singles matches.

