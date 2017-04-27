High school baseball result: John Paul II at Hilton Head Prep

John Paul II 9, Hilton Head Prep 4: Mark Tigges tripled twice and scored three runs, while Niko Laing notched three RBIs as the Golden Warriors completed a season sweep of the Dolphins.
Tigges broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth when he laced an RBI triple that brought home Thomas Kender, later coming home on Hayden Jennings’ sacrifice fly.
Jennings finished with two RBIs on the day, while Josh Horton had a two-run double in the seventh. Adrian Skipper scattered six Prep hits over 5 1/3 innings for the win.
Comments