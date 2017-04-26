High school tennis result: Hilton Head Christian boys vs. St. Andrew’s

Hilton Head Christian 8, St. Andrew’s 1: Davis Phillips blanked his singles opponent and four teammates swept both singles and doubles matches as the Eagles clinched the SCISA Region 4-2A title.
Tate Lucci, Brent Geist, Charles Michael and John Minter each were straight-sets winners in singles, then added another victory in doubles. Phillips didn’t play doubles, but was a 6-0, 6-0 winner in No.2 singles over Matt Hall.
It was HHCA’s second region victory in as many days, having beaten Beaufort Academy 5-1 on Monday.
