High School Sports

April 26, 2017 12:10 PM

High school tennis result: Hilton Head Christian boys vs. St. Andrew’s

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Christian 8, St. Andrew’s 1: Davis Phillips blanked his singles opponent and four teammates swept both singles and doubles matches as the Eagles clinched the SCISA Region 4-2A title.

Tate Lucci, Brent Geist, Charles Michael and John Minter each were straight-sets winners in singles, then added another victory in doubles. Phillips didn’t play doubles, but was a 6-0, 6-0 winner in No.2 singles over Matt Hall.

It was HHCA’s second region victory in as many days, having beaten Beaufort Academy 5-1 on Monday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final 0:40

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final
What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos