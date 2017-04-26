High School Sports

High school baseball playoffs: Hilton Head Island vs. Chapin

Hilton Head Island 3, Chapin 2: Shane Clark’s bases-loaded single brought home the go-ahead run in the seventh, completing the Seahawks’ comeback from an early deficit to win their Class 4A baseball playoff opener.

Chapin grabbed an early 2-0 lead on Tanner Steffy’s two-run homer, but Carmen Mlodzinski held the Eagles to just three hits the rest of the way as the Seahawks advanced to a Thursday game at top seed Myrtle Beach.

Hilton Head scored runs in the third and fourth to tie it, finally taking the lead in their final at-bat.

Jeff Hays’ single opened the seventh for the Seahawks, going to second on a sacrifice and to third when Chapin misplayed Dalton Shaw’s grounder. One out later, Eric Foggo’s walk loaded the bases before Clark’s line drive to left brought Hays in to score.

Mlodzinski had to pitch out of a seventh-inning jam after Nick Price ripped a two-out double and Will Kroske walked on a 3-2 pitch. Robert King fouled off two Mlodzinski pitches before popping out to end the game.

