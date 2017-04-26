High school tennis result: Bluffton boys at Beaufort

Bluffton 4, Beaufort 3: The Bobcats’ tandem of Matthew Ball and Alex Swetnam prevailed in the decisive doubles match, knocking off Beaufort’s Mitchell Russell and Chris Hoogenboom by an 8-2 count.
A tight afternoon throughout featured three matches that went to third-set tiebreakers, with Beaufort capturing two. Griffin Stone outlasted Swetnam in No.2 singles in a 10-6 third set, and the doubles team of Paul Winland and Ben Straut won a 13-11 marathon over Bluffton’s Garrett Nitz and Jonathan White.
The Bobcats countered with Stone Aerni’s third-set win over Hoogenboom. Ball captured the No.1 singles matchup in straight sets over Mitchell, and Joe Welch also won his singles match.
