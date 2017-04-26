High School Sports

April 26, 2017 11:40 AM

High school tennis result: Bluffton boys at Beaufort

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bluffton 4, Beaufort 3: The Bobcats’ tandem of Matthew Ball and Alex Swetnam prevailed in the decisive doubles match, knocking off Beaufort’s Mitchell Russell and Chris Hoogenboom by an 8-2 count.

A tight afternoon throughout featured three matches that went to third-set tiebreakers, with Beaufort capturing two. Griffin Stone outlasted Swetnam in No.2 singles in a 10-6 third set, and the doubles team of Paul Winland and Ben Straut won a 13-11 marathon over Bluffton’s Garrett Nitz and Jonathan White.

The Bobcats countered with Stone Aerni’s third-set win over Hoogenboom. Ball captured the No.1 singles matchup in straight sets over Mitchell, and Joe Welch also won his singles match.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final 0:40

HHI High lacrosse players react after losing Lower State final
What's it like to pole vault? 0:59

What's it like to pole vault?
Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic 0:54

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos