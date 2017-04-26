High School Sports

April 26, 2017 11:38 AM

High school baseball playoffs: Beaufort vs. Dreher

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort 13, Dreher 4: Brice Adkins and Jeffrey Smyth drove home three runs apiece as the Eagles scored in every inning of their Class 4A playoff opener.

Smyth’s bases-loaded triple in the sixth highlighted a three-hit performance, while Connor Clancy also had three hits and drove home two runs. Adkins, Kyle Torrey and Paul Winland had two hits apiece, as Beaufort finished with 16 hits.

Drew Luckey and Winland combined to hold Dreher to five hits. The Eagles were forced to wait on their second-round foe, as the Hartsville-St. James opener was postponed by rain.

