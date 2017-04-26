High school golf result: Quad tournament at Eagle’s Pointe

Seahawks beat trio of county foes: Charlie Farrell’s 1-under-par 35 paced a trio of Hilton Head Island golfers who shot no worse than 37 as the Seahawks again topped the leaderboard against Beaufort County opponents.
Brooks Dyess and John DiGenova both carded 37s as the Seahawks’ team total of 150 came in 14 shots ahead of May River.
Brandon McBride matched Farrell’s 35 and Drew Weary shot 36 to lead the Sharks, though the back of the lineup couldn’t keep pace with Hilton Head.
Matthew Campbell and Tommy Holloway each shot 37s to lead Beaufort (166), while Bluffton was paced by Connor Moore’s 39.
