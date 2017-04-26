High school baseball playoffs: Bluffton vs. Swansea

Swansea 7, Bluffton 5: A five-run deficit proved too much to overcome in the final inning as the Bobcats’ comeback fell short, dropping them to a Class 3A elimination game Thursday.
Top seed Bluffton was held to just two hits until the seventh, when Griffin Yeager ripped an RBI double and Jimmy Nowakowski brought him home with a single.
Pinch runner Cam Bent promptly stole second and third, coming home on a throwing error to bring the Bobcats within two. But after a walk to Lucas Pulice, Swansea’s Luke Sox struck out the next two batters to end the game.
