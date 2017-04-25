This time, nail-biter finish doesn’t go Prep’s way at SCISA golf finale

Considering Tuesday’s wet conditions and abbreviated format, Hilton Head Prep coach Steven Moe set out under the belief a team score of 300 would be enough to bring a repeat as SCISA Class 2A golf champions.
The Dolphins hit the mark, finishing right on 300 when all the scores were totaled at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler golf course.
Trinity-Byrnes shot 297, though, wresting the trophy from the Dolphins in a tight finish that came down to the final set of scorecards for the second straight year.
“We played what we thought would be good enough to win,” Moe said. “That just shows you how well (Trinity-Byrnes) played. To shoot 297 is something; hats off to them. They played great, and we can’t complain.”
It was a tight finish below the Dolphins, too, as the top four teams came to the finish separated by a mere 12 shots. Hilton Head Christian was the fourth, led by Danny Azallion’s 3-under-par 69 that gave him runner-up honors in the individual competition.
Thomas Gray, representing Thomas Sumter as a solo, claimed medalist honors with a 66. Azallion was the only other person to break 70 on a chilly, damp day that followed a first-round washout on Monday.
“Danny played excellent,” said Eagles coach Jason Suddeth,” noting that Azallion played his final seven holes in 4-under par.
“It’s that time when if you’re going to win it, you’ve got to play well. He was one of the few players that was able to roll in a bunch of putts.”
John Paul II, which captured the Class 1A title last year but since reclassified as 2A, was 10th with a score that would have given the Golden Warriors another 1A crown. Beaufort Academy was third in the 1A competition, eight shots behind new champs Charleston Collegiate.
The tournament, traditionally played over 36 holes, was shortened to 18 after storms dumped some 3 inches of rain on the Hackler layout. After practicing all weekend on firm, fast conditions, players had to adjust to slower greens and fairways with little roll.
“I think my guys would have loved to play another day,” said Moe.
“In a two-day tournament, the hardest thing to do is go to sleep on a lead and go back the next day and try to hold on. A one-day tournament is just 18 holes and done. But who’s to say (Trinity-Byrnes) doesn’t shoot 295 tomorrow? I want to give them credit.”
Even so, the Dolphins held a one-stroke advantage with four of each team’s five scores posted. But Michael Rials of Trinity-Byrnes came in with an even-par 72, moving the Titans to the top when Aidan McCloskey posted a 76.
“They just played a little better at the end,” said Moe, whose team last year celebrated a two-shot victory over HHCA.
“It was a pretty intense day. No one knew. And unlike last year when it was just Christian and ourselves, a lot of people were excited. It wasn’t until we got to 18 before we really figured out who was going to win.”
Jonathan Griz and A.J. Gilpin paced the Dolphins with 2-over 74s, while J.T. Herman matched McCloskey’s 76.
Spartanburg Christian took third, six shots behind Trinity-Byrnes, with HHCA another six strokes back. Azallion’s 69 was followed by a 77 from Evan Greenplate, while J.D. Patterson and Anna Lesemann Eddy both shot 83s.
“We hit the ball really well, played really hard,” Suddeth said. “But we just didn’t roll in enough putts.”
Alex Thaller led John Paul II with a 77 as the Golden Warriors posted 345, seven shots better than 1A winners Charleston Collegiate.
Beaufort Academy posted a team total of 360, led by an 81 from Cal Harvey and Joe Stowe’s 84.
The tournament marked the final high-school event for Eddy, a part of five HHCA state champions while playing both seasons.
She was part of three boys’ champions early on, then led the HHCA girls to back-to-back titles each of the past two years. She also captured an individual title two years ago and was runner-up last fall.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
